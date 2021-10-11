Cyprus Police assists in dismembering international fraud network

Following a coordinated operation of Europol and Eurojust and with the assistance of the Cyprus Police, a criminal organization dealing with online fraud in Europe was dismembered.

It seems that the criminal organization was behind an online platform providing financial services. Using around 250 accounts in social networks and websites, it managed to get more than 15 million euros from German citizens. At the same time, a company in Ukraine which seems to be related to the criminal network, established call centers in Bulgaria, employing 100 people.

Within the framework of the operation, 6 October was set as a joint day of action of all services involved in Kiev, Limassol and Sophia.

In Limassol, a house was searched and on the basis of a European arrest warrant a 54-year-old resident was arrested. He is considered to be one of the main suspects.