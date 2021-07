Cyprus on Thursday was placed on the coronavirus red zone of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Member states are put on the red zone if Red if the 14-day cumulative Covid-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200. And the test positivity rate of tests for Covid-19 infection is 4% or more.

Or, if the 14-day cumulative Covid-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500.