Cyprus Pediatric Society says flu shots for children imperative

In an announcement, the Cyprus Pediatric Society noted that it is imperative that all children aged 6 months to 15 years of age be vaccinated for seasonal flu.

The Society noted that the unpredictable conditions prevailing with the ongoing presence of the Covid-19 pandemic made the vaccination for seasonal flu absolutely necessary for children.

Being aware that children constitute an important source of spreading the flu virus among themselves but most importantly among the vulnerable groups, they need to be protected, the Society continued.

Finally, the Society concluded that the possible outbreak and uncontrolled spread of these two infections next winter may test the readiness of the health system.