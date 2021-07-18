NewsLocalCyprus pays tribute to those fallen in Turkish invasion of July 1974

Cyprus pays tribute to those fallen in Turkish invasion of July 1974

Cyprus on Sunday paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during the July 20, 1974 Turkish invasion of the island.

Memorial services were held in all districts, in the presence of the House Speaker and Ministers who laid wreaths on behalf of the President Nicos Anastasiades.

The official memorial will be held on Tuesday, the day of the invasion, in Nicosia, in the presence of the President and other officials.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and still occupies 37% of the island’s territory.

Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results. A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.

UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, has said that he will convene in the near future another meeting of the 5+1, the five plus the United Nations, again with the objective to move in the direction of reaching common ground to allow for formal negotiations to start.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreek Cypriots spend a lot on hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues in the north
Next articleUK PM Johnson reverses plan to skip quarantine after Covid exposure

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros