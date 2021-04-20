Cyprus passport ranks 13th on global mobility spectrum-Henley Index

The Cyprus passport ranks 13th on the global mobility spectrum, according to the 2021 Henley Passport Index which ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations and is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the global mobility spectrum.

Japan is ranked first, followed by Singapore while South Korea and Germany share the third spot.

“As vaccination program rollouts gather momentum in certain countries, the resumption of regular international travel is no longer an abstract hope. The latest results from the Henley Passport Index give us a glimpse into what post-pandemic travel freedom might look like as countries around the world selectively begin to open their borders to international visitors,” a press release said.

“In the wake of Covid-19, even high-net-worth individuals from advanced economies with premium passports are now looking to create portfolios of complementary citizenship and residence options through investment migration programs in order to access health security and optionality in terms of where they can live, conduct business, study, and invest, for themselves and their families,” it added.