Cyprus parliament confirms its website was hit by cyber attack

Cyprus’ House of Representatives has confirmed on Thursday the cyber attack to its website last month.

In a statement, the House said the Digital Security Authority which investigated the incident on the 5th April concluded that after all data was analysed, the source of the attacks originates from a range of IP addresses, traced back to a Turkish hacker team.

The Digital Security Authority, said the House, emphasised that due to the prompt handling of the incident, there were no negative repercussions and additional measures were taken for preventive purposes.

By gavriella
