Cyprus` Paralympic Medalist Karolina Pelendritou won a silver medal at World Para Swimming – European Open Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

According to a press release by Limassol Nautical Club, Pelendritou won the medal at 100m breaststroke with 1:18.36, just 0.11 from the swimmer who won the gold.

Pelendritou has showed she is in an excellent condition and ready for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the press release says.

(CNA)