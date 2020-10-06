Cyprus: Only five organ donors in 2020

The percentage of organ donors in Cyprus remains very low compared to the other European countries, Transplant Coordinator at Nicosia General Hospital, Chrystalla Despoti, said, adding that from January 2020 until October 2020 Cyprus had only five organ donors. Despoti noted that only kidney and pancreas transplants can be performed in Cyprus, so patients needing transplants of other organs are sent to transplant centres abroad. She highlighted the fact that the procedures of transplant are free both for the donors and for the patients and urged the need to increase the percentage of organ donors in Cyprus. In reply to a question on why Cypriots hesitate to become donors, Despoti said that insufficient briefing and ignorance describe the Cypriot society regarding transplants in general.

(CNA)