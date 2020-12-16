Cyprus Oncology Society demands transfer of asphalt plants

Following the Cyprus Medical Association and the Cyprus Pediatric Society, it was the turn of the Cyprus Oncology Society to take a public position on the issue of toxic fumes emitted by the asphalt production plants that are suffocating the area and are affecting the health and quality of life of the residents of the parish of Agioi Konstantinos and Eleni.

The Cyprus Oncology Society appealed to all parties involved to do what is necessary so that the two industrial plants will be moved from the residential area.

In a relevant announcement the Oncology Society noted that it fully shares the residents’ concerns about danger for public health due to the toxic fumes of the two plants.

The Society noted that the plants used crude oil for their energy needs, something that as known is related to cancer.

(philenews)