Cyprus once again slammed over ‘golden’ passports, this time on Italy’s state TV

Cyprus’ now banned citizenship by investment controversial scheme was the focus of a critical reportage aired these days on popular Italian national network RAI’s ‘Report’ programme.

Under the headline “Kremlin’s children” the reportage portrays Cyprus as a place that grants asylum to businesspeople who want to carry out their business away from prying eyes.

In fact, going one step further from Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel the Italian television broadcasts images from law firms, focusing on the Cyprus President’s former office where journalists tried unsuccessfully to “interrogate” members of it.

Special reference is made to Russian businessmen belonging to the circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The latter either used the Cyprus Investment Program to obtain a passport or have registered business entities with the EU member island’s Registrar of Companies to serve financial interests without many obstacles.

References to the Limassol-based law firm founded by President Nicos Anastasiades are repetitious and very clear.

By Annie Charalambous
