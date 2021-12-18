Cyprus on alert due to Carmel; recommendations to citizens

Cyprus is on alert that is predicted to affect the island tonight causing radical phenomena.

The Cyprus Meteorology Department issued Friday an orange warning valid from 2100 local time Saturday until Monday (20/12) 1300 local time.

The warning says that combination of at times prolonged rain and local heavy thunderstorms is expected to affect the area.

The total precipitation is likely to range between 85 and 110 millimetres per 24 hours.

At the same time the Civil Defense has issued instructions to the citizens. It is urging them to make sure that wells outside their home or work are clear. It also recommended if there is a basement in danger of flooding to dig a special well to collect water and to install an automatic pump. Any valuable objects or equipment must be removed from the basement. The public is urged to limit their movements and refrain from work in basements. Furthermore, the public is advised not to cross flooded roads and to remain away from electricity cables.