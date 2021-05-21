Cyprus off “red list” as COVID-19 diagnosis rate declines

A total of 3,833 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Cyprus between 5 – 18 May, 2021, and according to the National Surveillance Report, published Friday by the Ministry of Health, the 14- day cumulative diagnosis rate is 431.6 per 100,000 population. This, according to the Ministry, is below the “safety threshold” of 500 cases per 100,000 population, set by ECDC to categorise countries as “red.”

The report says that by May 18, there was a big decline in all indices concerning the number of cases detected through laboratory tests, the cumulative diagnosis rate and the daily number of admissions and hospitalizations, with the Ministry of Health noting that “in broad terms, the picture is quite good.”

The weekly positivity rate of people who get tested through the Ministry’s rapid test program is since last week near 0.3%. The weekly positive rate in nursing homes remains equally low, around 0.1%.

Until May 18th, 2021, a total of 70,141 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 350 died due to COVID-19. The case fatality risk stands at 0.5%.

In the last 14 days (5 – 18 May, 2021), the median age of those diagnosed was 34 years, 50.6% were males (1,940), 49.3% females (1,890). By place of exposure, 1.9% (72) were imported and 98.1% (3,761) were locally-acquired.

Also, by May 19th, 2021, 164 people were still hospitalized. The median age of patients still hospitalized due to COVID-19 (164) is 63 years, 61% (100) are males, and 35.4% (58) are from Limassol district. Ninety-one cases (55.5%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Of 35 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till May 18th, 30 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 67 years and 23 (65.7%) are males. Twenty-one (60%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 95,957 RT PCR and 861,805 rapid antigen tests have been performed (10,806 RT PCR and 97,050.1 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

Among 3,833 cases diagnosed since May 5th, 2021, 50.6% were males (1,940), 49.3% females (1,890), and for three cases (0.1%) information is not currently available.

By age group, cases included 754 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years- old (19.7%), 2,590 adults aged 20-59 years (67.6%), 488 persons aged 60 years and older (12.7%), and for one case information is not currently available. The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 34 years. The median age of adult cases is 38 years.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 1,412 (36.8%) were reported in Nicosia district, 1,154 (30.1%) in Limassol, 588 (15.3%) in Larnaka, 281 (7.3%) in Pafos, 167 (7%) in Ammochostos, and 131 (3.4%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

In the last 14 days (5 – 18 May, 2021), of 3,833 cases sampled and notified, 1.9% (72) were imported and 98.1% (3,761) were locally-acquired.

In the last 14 days (5 – 18 May, 2021), 33% (1,265) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 67% (2,568) reported at least one symptom.

In the last 14 days (5 – 18 May, 2021), 757 cases (19.8%) reported at least one comorbidity.

Among cases diagnosed until 18th May 2021, 350 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until May 20th, 2021. The Case Fatality Risk (CFR) stands at 0.5%.

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 39.4 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 232 men (66.3%) and 118 (33.7%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 80 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 127 (36.3%) from Limassol, 120 (34.3%) from Nicosia, 61 (17.4%) from Larnaka, 24 (6.9%) from Pafos, 14 (4%) from Ammochostos, and four deaths (1.1%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 13 days.

Among cases diagnosed until 18th May 2021, 420 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until May 20th, 2021 (CFR: 0.6%).

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 47.3 per 100,000 population. Deaths occurred in 280 men (66.7%) and 140 (33.3%) women; the median age of all deaths was 80 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 158 (37.6%) from Limassol, 137 (32.6%) from Nicosia, 73 (17.4%) from Larnaka, 31 (7.4%) from Pafos, 17 (4.1%) from Ammochostos, and four deaths (1%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (all-causes) was 12 days.

In total, 5.3% (3,701) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of May 19th, 2021. The median age of hospitalized patients was 62 years. Hospitalized cases were mainly males (2,135; 57.7%).

The median age of patients diagnosed till May 18th and still hospitalized, due to COVID-19, as of May 19th, 2021 (164) is 63 years, 61% (100) are males, and 35.4% (58) are from Limassol district. Ninety-one cases (55.5%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Overall, 370 cases (10% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 67 years. ICU patients were mainly male (245; 66.2%).

The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 13 days.

Until May 19th, 2021 and based on records which rapidly evolve, of those diagnosed till May 18th, 35 cases are still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 67 years and 23 (65.7%) are males. Twenty-one (60%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 3.9 per 100,000 population as of May 19th, 2021.

A total of 354 ICU patients (95.7% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently there are 30 patients intubated in ICU.

Until May 18th, 2021, among cases alive, 92.5% (64,494) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation.