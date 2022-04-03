Cyprus now hosts almost 15,000 Ukrainians, says Interior Minister

Almost 15,000 Ukrainians are currently being hosted in Cyprus, a third of whom were living on the island when Russia invaded their country on February 24.

This is what Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Sunday, before adding that a mechanism has already been established for their registration. And a card is issued giving them free residence, food, education and health care for 12 months.

“Cyprus was swift to offer facilities to Ukrainians forced to flee because this is a humanitarian issue… He added that the issue is humanitarian and has nothing to do with the illegal and irregular migration Cyprus is already confronted with,” he also said.

However, the government hopes the EU’s support will be such, especially in the financial aspect, that will allow the island to overcome anticipated problems.

At a time when Russian forces are raging on Ukrainian fronts, Cyprus remembers the nightmare of the Turkish atrocities on the island, he also said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third.