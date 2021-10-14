Cyprus not to be affected by bad weather in Greece

NewsLocalCyprus not to be affected by bad weather in Greece

Director of the Meteorological Service Kleanthis Nikolaidis said that the bad weather currently affecting will not reach Cyprus.

Speaking on state broadcaster, Nikolaidis said that during the weekend there will be isolated showers and storms and the temperature will drop a bit.

The weather forecast in detail:

Mainly fine in the morning on Thursday but increased cloud will bring isolated showers inland and in the mountains. The winds will be variable, southwesterly to southeasterly, initially moderate to fresh, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 29 C inland, 20 C in the mountains, and 28 C in the west and north coasts and 29 C in the east and south coasts.

On Friday the weather will be mainly fine with occasional clouds.

On Saturday and Sunday the weather will be fine in the morning but increased clouds in the afternoon may bring isolated showers and possible storms, mainly in the west half of the island.

By gavriella
