Cyprus not thinking about mandatory vaccination against Covid, despite EU’s urge

The Health Minister and other officials on Wednesday sent the message that Cyprus is not thinking about mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus.

The statements came hours only after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was time to consider mandatory vaccination as the fast-spreading Omicron variant

Austria has already said it will make Covid-19 jabs compulsory next February, Germany is mulling following suit, and Greece on Tuesday said it will mandate vaccines for over-60s.

Cyprus is also waiting for the EU’s decision on the expiration time of the SafePass – whether in six or nine months after full vaccination, including the third booster shot.

On Thursday, Cabinet meets again in order to proceed with the announcement of additional measures aiming to curb the spread of Covid infections.

Philenews was told that remote work in the public and private sector – with a ratio of 20% – will become mandatory with small variations in the field of education.

Prohibition of all Christmas events indoors, postponement of all reservists’ exercises in the National Guard and strict controls at airports, ports and marinas are also on the cards.