Cyprus ninth in the EU as regards people reporting crime in their neighbourhood

Cyprus ranked ninth in the EU in 2019 as regards the number of people reporting crime, violence or vandalism in their neighbourhood.

The rate is 12.7%, according to data released on Wednesday by Eurostat.

This percentage varied across the EU Member States, with the highest numbers recorded in Bulgaria (20.2%), Greece (16.9%) and the Netherlands (16.3%).

In contrast, the lowest shares were observed in Croatia (2.7%), Lithuania (3.2%) and Poland (4.4%).

All in all, 11% of the bloc’s population reported they faced a problem of crime, violence or vandalism in their local area in 2019.

This proportion has fallen each year since its peak in 2013.

As might be expected, people living in cities reported these problems over three times more often than people in rural areas – 21.3% vs. 6.9% in 2019.

Focusing on poverty status, 13.4% of people at risk of poverty in the EU reported the occurrence of crime, violence or vandalism in their neighbourhood, compared with 10.6% of those not at risk of poverty.