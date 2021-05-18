Cyprus’ new categorisation of countries based on their Covid-19 situation

Cyprus’ Epidemiological Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Health has reassessed the Covid-19 situation in other countries and has decided to publish a new categorisation of countries according to their current situation.

In effect as of Thursday the new categorisation provides the following:

Green Category representing countries with a low risk includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Israel (third countries).

All passengers coming from these countries are not required to submit a COVID-19 certificate or stay self-isolated.

Orange Category representing countries with a lower risk includes Portugal, Ireland, Finland and Malta (EU members) as well as Norway and Iceland (Schengen Member States).

Third Countries: China, including Hong Kong and Macau, United Kingdom and Thailand

All passengers coming from this category must undergo a PCR test 72 hours before departure and have a certificate that shows a negative Coronavirus result.

Red Category that represents countries with a higher risk than the Green and Orange Categories includes:

EU member states: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, Italy, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Poland, Denmark, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden Germany, Slovakia

Small states: Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino

Schengen Zone members: Switzerland, Lichtenstein

Third countries: Rwanda, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Jordan Lebanon, Egypt, Byelorussia Qatar, Serbia, United States of America, Armenia, Georgia and Bahrain

All passengers coming from this category must undergo a PCR test 72 hours before departure and a second test after entering Cyprus. The examination cost should be borne by the travellers who should also isolate themselves until the test result comes out.

Only Cypriot citizens and family members, legal residents, and persons entitled under the Vienna Convention can enter Cyprus after undergoing a Coronavirus test upon their arrival.

Grey Category represents countries with special permission to enter, including:

Cypriot citizens and members of their families ( foreign spouses and minor children), European citizens, citizens of the European Economic Area (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway) and Switzerland, Persons legally residing in the Republic, Persons entitled to enter the Republic in accordance with the Vienna Convention, and Persons of third country nationality, who are entitled to enter the Republic of Cyprus, after a special permit from the Republic of Cyprus as determined by the Infection Control (Definition of Measures to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus Covid-19) Decree (No. 9) of 2021, as amended from time to time.

All passengers coming from the countries of this Category must have undergone a laboratory test by a recognized laboratory, with the sampling carried out during the last 72 hours before their trip to the Republic of Cyprus and have a certificate, proving negative PCR for Covid-19.

With the exception of category 2, the rest of the people can, if they wish, carry out the laboratory test upon their arrival in the Republic of Cyprus, paying the cost of the laboratory test themselves.

The result of the laboratory test will be sent to the email address: [email protected]

The Ministry also highlights that all persons, no matter their country of origin, should submit an application for the CyprusFlightPass 24 hours before entering Cyprus.