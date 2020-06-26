Insider Business Cyprus’ Natural Gas Infrastructure Company secures €80 million financing by EBRD

Cyprus’ Natural Gas Infrastructure Company secures €80 million financing by EBRD

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) gave the green light for 80 million euros funding to the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company of Cyprus (ETYFA). The Loan Facility will be covering the construction of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Import Terminal in Cyprus. The financing is of a 20-year duration.

According to an ETYFA’s press release, funding is additional to ETYFA’s already approved financing by the European Investment Bank (EIB). EIB has approved a 150-million-euro funding to ETYFA on June 11th. The total capital expenditure budget of the project is 289 million euros, while ETYFA has already secured a 101 million euros subsidy by the European Commission, through “Connecting Europe Facility” (CEF) and 43 million euros, from the participation of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) in the shareholding structure of ETYFA.

“Both the decision made by EIB, and the decision by EBRD highlight once again the trust of the European institutions towards ETYFA and energy authorities in Cyprus”, the press release points out.

The project is considered of major importance for the energy future of Cyprus.

“The significance of this project is reaffirmed by the attitude of the European community, which acknowledges Natural Gas Public Company’s reliability and consistency, thus tangibly expressing its support and dedication so that the natural gas project will enter the final stage of implementation, which consists in the official launching of construction activities of the LNG Terminal at Vasilikos”, the press release concludes.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleBorrell conveys EU commitment to support Cyprus solidarity during a meeting with President Anastasiades
Next articleFirst COVID-19 treatment recommended for EU authorization

Top Stories

Local

First Covid patients admitted to referral hospital since June 22

Josephine Koumettou -
Two patients with Coronavirus have been admitted to the Famagusta referral hospital, less than a week after it was announced that the last Covid...
Read more
Local

Municipal dog park coming to Limassol this autumn

Josephine Koumettou -
The Limassol Municipality is gearing up for the building of a training and recreation park for dogs, Phileleftheros reports. The €45,000 in funding required for...
Read more
World

Dutch airline KLM to get 3.4 bln euro bailout package

Josephine Koumettou -
The Dutch government said on Friday it would provide 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in support to the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, capping...
Read more
Local

Pyrgos-Limnitis checkpoint reopens

Josephine Koumettou -
The Kato Pyrgos - Limnitis checkpoint has reopened around 09:30 on Friday morning with reduced traffic, president of the committee for the opening of...
Read more
Local

39-year-old dies in Oroklini road accident

Josephine Koumettou -
A fatal car accident took place in Oroklini in the small hours of Friday, Phileleftheros reports. The victim was named as Andreas Andreou aged 39...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Giovani Group: First 30 villas of “Levanda Hills” project delivered

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Giovani Group’s state-of-the-art luxury holiday home complex Levanda Hills in Ayia Triada in Protaras is fully ready to welcome its first guests, the company...
Read more
Business

Cyprus Airports: In full operation for phase B

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  As of the early morning hours of Saturday, Larnaca and Paphos Airports entered Phase B of the action plan which has been formed by...
Read more
Business

Deputy shipping minister visits Ayia Napa Marina

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Deputy shipping minister, Natasa Pilides on Thursday visited Ayia Napa Marina flagship project, where she had the opportunity of a tour to the premises...
Read more
Business

Responding to COVID-19: How to manage VAT and optimize cash flow

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  By Kyriakos Fili The current coronavirus situation is putting pressure on finances and testing many businesses like never before. As businesses struggle to manage cash...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros