Anastasiades: Cyprus must find its place in renewed peace architecture

Anastasiades: Cyprus must find its place in renewed peace architecture

Cyprus President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades arrives for the second day of a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, Belgium May 25, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

Cyprus must find its place in a renewed architecture for the protection of the security and values of Europe, President Nicos Anastasiades said in a post on Twitter late on Thursday during the first part of the European Council.

“Discussion on the war in Ukraine provoked by Russia. The silver lining to these tragic events is that the western world, the EU included, has been and remains more united than ever before in its response,” Anastasiades wrote.

“While we hope for restoration of peace in Europe, a renewed architecture will be required to protect our security & values. Cyprus must find its place in this architecture, wherein the system set up by the Helsinki Final Act is central and a rules-based order is respected by all,” he added.

He also mentioned that it will be his privilege to be one of the leaders to address US President Joe Biden, noting that Biden is “an old friend.”

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
