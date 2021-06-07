DiscoverHistoryCyprus Museum of Natural History in the gardens of the Carlsberg Brewery

Cyprus Museum of Natural History in the gardens of the Carlsberg Brewery

Cyprus Museum of Natural History was established 1996; this was the first of a series of beneficial projects offered to the public by Photos Photiades Group. The Cyprus Museum of Natural History is located within the beautiful gardens of the Cyprus Carlsberg Brewery, on the outskirts of Nicosia.

The Museum was inaugurated by the former President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Glafkos Clerides, on the 29th of May in 1996.

Museum tours are offered to organized groups of every age. While visiting the museum emphasis is given upon fish and animal characteristics, the protection of nature and of the environment. Someone has the opportunity to meet Cyprus’s endemic species, migratory birds and nests of different birds.

These as well as many other topics can be examined and unfold during a visit to the Cyprus Museum of Natural History. The Cyprus Museum of Natural History enjoys thousands of visitors each year. This year, the museum visitors exceeded the 8.500 in figures.

The museum is a non profit organization and the entrance to the museum is free of charge.

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday: 08:30 – 13:00
Appointment required.
Operating Period: All year round.
Entrance Fee: Free
Website
Location

Address:

Cyprus Museum of Natural History
Carlsberg Breweries
P.O. Box 12586, 2251 Nicosia

Telephone: 22585834, 22585858

Map in PDF format

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleParks and roads in Limassol to be named after 13 heroes of Mari
Next articleCyprus authorities begin issuance of COVID vaccination certificate for travels in June

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros