Cyprus Museum of Natural History in the gardens of the Carlsberg Brewery

Cyprus Museum of Natural History was established 1996; this was the first of a series of beneficial projects offered to the public by Photos Photiades Group. The Cyprus Museum of Natural History is located within the beautiful gardens of the Cyprus Carlsberg Brewery, on the outskirts of Nicosia.

The Museum was inaugurated by the former President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Glafkos Clerides, on the 29th of May in 1996.

Museum tours are offered to organized groups of every age. While visiting the museum emphasis is given upon fish and animal characteristics, the protection of nature and of the environment. Someone has the opportunity to meet Cyprus’s endemic species, migratory birds and nests of different birds.

These as well as many other topics can be examined and unfold during a visit to the Cyprus Museum of Natural History. The Cyprus Museum of Natural History enjoys thousands of visitors each year. This year, the museum visitors exceeded the 8.500 in figures.

The museum is a non profit organization and the entrance to the museum is free of charge.

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday: 08:30 – 13:00

Appointment required.

Operating Period: All year round.

Entrance Fee: Free

Website

Location

Address:

Cyprus Museum of Natural History

Carlsberg Breweries

P.O. Box 12586, 2251 Nicosia

Telephone: 22585834, 22585858

Map in PDF format