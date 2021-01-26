Cyprus’ municipal solid waste per inhabitant among highest in EU

Cyprus’ municipal solid waste per inhabitant is one of the highest in the EU, according to data released on Tuesday by the island’s Statistical Service (CyStat).

In fact, municipal waste in Cyprus was up by 0.73% in 2019 compared to 2018.

“The total amount of municipal solid waste generated in Cyprus in 2019 stood at 566 thousand tonnes compared to 562 thousand tonnes in 2018, recording a small increase of 0.73%,” CyStat said.

From the total amount of 469 thousand tonnes treated in 2019, 80.8% was disposed in landfills, 16.3% was used for recycling, 1.7% was composted and 1.1% was used for energy recovery purposes, it added.

The average amount of municipal solid waste generated per inhabitant in the European Union was 502 kg in 2019.

“In Cyprus, the per capita generation of municipal solid waste in 2019 reached 643 kg, which is one of the highest among the member states of the EU,” it also said.

Denmark has the highest generation of municipal solid waste per inhabitant (844 kg), followed by Luxembourg (791 kg), Malta (694 kg) and Cyprus (643 kg), it added.