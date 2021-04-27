NewsLocalCyprus mourns passing away of veteran socialist politician Vassos Lyssarides

Cyprus mourns passing away of veteran socialist politician Vassos Lyssarides

Cyprus mourns veteran socialist politician Vassos Lyssarides, former Edek leader and founding member of the party, who passed away on Monday afternoon.

The 100-year-old Lyssarides, a doctor by profession, had been a central figure in Cyprus politics since the island’s independence in 1960.

He became involved in politics early on as a medical student in Athens, campaigning for union with Greece and took an active part in the armed anti-colonial struggle of Eoka against the British.

President Nicos Anastasiades also paid his respects to Lyssarides who had experienced an unsuccessful assassination against this life back in the ‘70s as well.

“Cyprus has lost Vassos Lyssarides, one of the historical leaders who defined the identity of the Republic,” the President wrote on Twitter.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHuman Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Next articleCovid-19 vaccination portal opens for people aged 42

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros