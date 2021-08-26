Cyprus MFA encourages students to register on the online platform Connect2CY

In view of the upcoming academic year 2021-2022, Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds everyone that the online platform Connect2CY set up to enable the Ministry to communicate with Cypriot citizens abroad in order to offer emergency assistance more effectively is in operation.

The MFA encourages all Cypriots who are already abroad or intend to travel abroad in the coming period for the purpose of studying, to register on the platform, or if they are already registered, to ensure that the information they have provided in their account is correct and up-to-date.

It notes that registration of Cypriot citizens who are abroad or intend to travel abroad for any purpose, for a temporary (non-permanent) stay, is recommended in all cases, as it allows the Ministry to accurately map the presence of Cypriots in every corner of the world and thus to be able to effectively provide consular assistance where necessary, primarily through the network of Diplomatic Missions of the Republic, as well as through other available mechanisms.

Connect2CY online platform was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in May 2020 and is accessible on the Ministry`s website or directly at www.connect2cy.gov.cy. The platform will continue to be further upgraded, responding to the requirements of Crisis Management .