Cyprus Meteorology Department issues second yellow warning for Thursday evening

The Meteorology Department of Cyprus has warned that strong winds, showers and isolated thunderstorms will affect the island on Thursday evening.

It has isssued a yellow awareness level warning between 1600 hours local time (1300 GMT) today and 0400 hours local time (0100 GMT) on Friday.

“Gale westerly to northwesterly winds force 8 Beaufort may affect mainly the western and northern coastal areas and may at times be accompanied by local showers and isolated thunderstorms,” it says.

The rain intensity of which may exceed 35mm per hour, it concludes.

(CNA)