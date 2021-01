Cyprus meteorological service issued a yellow warning for Wednesday valid from 12.00 local time until 18.00 ( 11.00 CET-17.00 CET).

Isolated heavy thunderstorms accompanied by hail are likely to affect the area. Shower rates may exceed 40 mm per hour. Public is advised to be aware that thunderstorms may occur, to take extra care in exposed areas, like mountains, forest and open terrain and to know that disruption to outdoor activities is possible.

(CNA)