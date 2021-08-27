Cyprus Met Department issues yellow warning for today Friday

Cyprus Meteo Department issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperature for Friday.
It is valid from 11 local time until 1700.
The inland maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius.
