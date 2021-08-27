NewsLocalCyprus Met Department issues yellow warning for today Friday

Cyprus Met Department issues yellow warning for today Friday

Cyprus Meteo Department issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperature for Friday.

It is valid from 11 local time until 1700.

The inland maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius.

By gavriella
