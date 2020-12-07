Cyprus Medical Association concerned about Dali residents’ health

The Cyprus Medical Association expressed concern about the consequences on the health of the residents of the area of Agion Konstantinou and Eleni in Dali due to the chronic problem regarding the operation of two asphalt production plants which are very near the area’s houses and which use heavy fuel oil as a combustible material.

In an announcement today theCyprus Medical Association is asking all parties involved to show seriousness and take measures immediately to solve this problem that affects the health of the residents.

(philenews)