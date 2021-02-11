Cyprus Medical Association: AstraZeneca vaccine only to people under 65

The position of the Cyprus Medical Association is that there is no strong scientific proof for the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 65, so the vaccination planning has to be redesigned so that the said vaccine will be administered to people under 65, Petros Agathangelou, President of the Cyprus Medical Association said.

He stressed that Cyprus must use the experience of other European countries which are clearly more advances in this sector.

He also noted that the Cyprus Medical Association is the highest scientific body which takes positions on issues while any committees are only expressing opinions.