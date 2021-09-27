Cyprus marks World Tourism Day, dedicated this year to pandemic’s recovery

Cyprus on Monday marked World Tourism Day which is dedicated this year to the coronavirus pandemic’s recovery and inclusive growth.

The holiday island’s tourism key players took the opportunity to call for unity and a ‘rebirth’ of the entire tourism industry.

One of them, Cyprus Hoteliers Association’s Director General Philokypros Roussounides also told CyBC radio the specific day is a reminder of the pivotal role tourism plays in the country.

And that the tourism industry has the responsibility to shape the preconditions so that Cyprus continues to maintain its competitive advantage.

Cyprus, afterall, is a multicultural, welcoming destination offering unique and authentic experiences, he added.