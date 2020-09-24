Cyprus marks World Maritime Day with striking a right balance pledge

Cyprus on Thursday marked World Maritime Day with the commitment of striking the right balance between achieving a sustainable but also a commercially viable future for shipping.

This is what new Shipping Deputy Minister Vassilios Demetriades said in a press release, adding that effective co-operation and collaboration between regulators and the industry lies at the heart of ensuring a better and sustainable future for shipping.

“The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry is proud to reinforce its commitment to both environmental initiatives and measures that support the physical and mental well-being of seafarers,” he also said.

“Ambition is essential to drive change on a global level, but we are also committed to ensuring we are protecting EU shipping operations. Cyprus is working constructively with the EU shipping community, regulators and industry towards that goal,” he added.

This year’s theme is sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet, and Demetriades noted that Cyprus is working in building an environmentally sustainable EU maritime transport cluster that will lead the global efforts to mitigate climate change.

As well as to support safe, efficient shipping operations, ensuring continuity of trade and the well-being of seafarers.