Cyprus marks highest rate of registered first-time asylum applicants

The highest rate of registered first-time asylum applicants during the second quarter of 2020 was observed in Cyprus, according to Eurostat.

The latest data, released in Brussels on Tuesday, also shows that number to be 989 first-time applicants per million population. Slovenia follows with 441 and Greece with 376.

By contrast, the lowest rates were observed in Hungary and Poland – 2 applicants per million population each – and Estonia with 3 applicants per million population.

In total in the EU as a whole, there were 104 first-time asylum applicants per million population in the second quarter of 2020.