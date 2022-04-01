Cyprus marks anti-colonial struggle for independence day

Cyprus on Friday marks the April 1, 1955 anniversary which marks the date when the EOKA guerilla fighters began an ant-colonial struggle for independence against Britain.

President Nicos Anastasiades and other officials first attend liturgies taking place in all big towns and then lay wreaths at the “Graves for the Imprisoned” EOKA fighters in Nicosia.

The armed anti-colonial struggle lasted for four years and led to the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960, having three guarantor powers, Britain Greece and Turkey.

In 1974 Turkey invaded Cyprus and occupied 37% of the Republic’s territory while the other two guarantors did nothing to stop the war.

Cyprus is still divided but a full EU member state since 2004.