Cyprus manages to fully vaccinate 66.2% of its population so far

Cyprus has managed to fully vaccinate 66.2% of its population against Covid-19, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas told parliament on Monday.

That is, an overall €587.651 citizens are now fully covered, he added even though vaccination rates among young people remain low.

Hadjipandelas also said that in addition to €27 million spent by the state for the supply of vaccines so far, another €15 million has been spent on medicines to treat Covid-19. Plus, an additional €25 million has been spent on the implementation of rapid antigen detection test programs all across Cyprus.

As for the third booster shot, this was received by 33,324 citizens by October 23.

In the age group of 16-17 years, 39.7% have been fully vaccinated and 25.9% with the first dose only. In the age group of 12-15 years, 28.2% have been fully vaccinated while 28.2% with the first dose only.