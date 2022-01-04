Cyprus makes negative PCR test result mandatory for all passengers

Cyprus on Tuesday made a negative PCR test result mandatory for all passengers regardless of their vaccination status.

Specifically, all passengers are obliged to present a negative result of the Covid-19 PCR test not older than 48 hours upon their arrival in Cyprus.

Such a decision comes as a response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant that has affected many European and worldwide countries up to this point.

According to the Mediterranean island’s authorities the decision will be applied to all travellers aged over 12, regardless of their country of origin and will be kept in place until January 15.

Cyprus has registered over 8,100 COVID-19 infection cases and seven deaths during the last seven days.

The current rules imposed by the government mean that travellers included in the green list, which consists of territories considered epidemiologically safe, are also required to present a negative result of the Covid-19 test upon their arrival in this country.

In order to halt the spread of the virus, authorities in Cyprus followed the example of other EU countries by categorizing other territories into green, orange and red groups, taking into account the COVID-19 infection rate in them.

Travellers from the orange category, which consists of medium risk countries in terms of COVID-19, were obliged to take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure and hold certificates that prove that they tested negative for the virus.

However, the recent changes oblige all passengers to carry a 48-hour negative PCR test result.

As for the red list:

EU countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, France, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Malta, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Portugal, Sweden, Slovenia, Czech Republic, and Finland