Cyprus makes its debut on Saturday in the 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo

Cyprus makes its debut in the 32nd Olympic Games at Tokyo on Saturday with gymnast Marios Georgiou competing in the Men’s Artistic individual All-around.

The Games which took off on Friday, 23 July, will be completed on 8 August and Cyprus is participating with 15 athletes, nine men and six women in six sports.

Georgiou will be the first of the Cypriot athletes to compete in the Games. According to the Union of Sports’ Writers of Cyprus correspondent in Tokyo, Argyris Argyrou, Georgiou is considered amongst the top European athletes in Gymnastics due to his flexibility and strength, as he was the youngest to participate in the finals at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. At the age of 23 now, he will be the first of the Cypriot athletes to compete in the 32nd Olympic Games.

His trainer, Panagiotis Petrides said that Marios Georgio is ready to perform his best.

Marios Georgiou is in Gymnastics, Andreas Kariolou, Pavlos Kontides, Marilena Makri, Natasa Lappa in Sailing, Kalia Antoniou, Nicholas Antoniou in Swimming, Andri Christoforou in Road Cycling, Demetris Constantinou, Andri Eleftheriou, Andreas Makris in Shooting, Eleni Artymata, Apostolos Parellis and Milan Trajkovic in Athletics.

On Sunday, at 0700 Cyprus time, Andri Christoforou will compete in the Women’s road race.

Also on Sunday, in Shooting, George Achilleos and Demetris Constantinou will compete in the Men’s 10m air rifle as well as in the women’s, Andri Eleftheriou. Whoever makes it to the finals will compete on Monday for a medal. In Sailing, in the men’s and women’s RS:X Andreas Kariolou and Natasa Lappa will compete respectively and in the Laser Radial Marilena Makri and Olympic medallist Pavlos Kontides.

The RS:X Sailing continues from Monday until Thursday with Andreas Kariolou and Natasa Lappa and in the Laser Marilena Makri and Pavlos Kontides.

Next Tuesday, Nikolas Antoniou will enter the race in the Men’s 100m freestyle. Kalia Antoniou will continue on Wednesday in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Also on Wednesday, the finals in the Artistic Gymnastics for the Men’s artistic individual all-around will take place and Marios Georgiou will take place if he is qualified earlier in the week.

Andreas Makri will compete on Wednesday in the Men’s Trap qualification and if he qualifies, he will compete in the finals on Thursday.