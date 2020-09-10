Cyprus-Latvia FMs discuss situation in Belarus and East Med

Cyprus’ and Latvia’s Foreign Ministers, Nikos Christodoulides and Edgars Rinkēvičs, discussed the situation in Belarus and in the Eastern Mediterranean during a telephone conversation they had.
The latter noted in a post on Twitter that the EU must have an efficient and united position on both issues.
(CNA)