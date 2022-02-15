Cyprus’ justice system failed the test in British woman’s gang-rape case

The justice system in Cyprus failed the test in the case of a young British woman who was gang-raped in Ayia Napa in the summer of 2019.

This is the conclusion reached on Monday by the parliamentary human rights committee following a damning decision by the Republic’s Supreme Court two weeks ago.

The top court had overturned the conviction of the then 19-year-old woman who was given a four-month suspended sentence for making up claims after withdrawing a complaint that she was gang-raped by young Israeli males.

MPs said the 2 to 1 ruling in January scolded law enforcement for failing to respect the young woman’s rights and further schooled the judge who convicted her of public mischief for failing to treat her fairly in his courtroom.

Global media followed the story from the very beginning after it emerged that the alleged victim and rape accuser claimed she was forced to withdraw her complaint during long interrogations and without the presence of a lawyer or interpreter.

Moreover, the MPs heard that the sergeant who was in charge of interrogating the British woman had received a promotion.