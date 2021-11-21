Cyprus issues NAVTEX in view of the appraisal drilling in block 10

Cyprus’ Search and Rescue Centre (JRCC) has issued a navigational warning (Navtex) concerning the appraisal well to be carried out by ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum in the “Glaucus” field in block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The appraisal well expected to be carried out between the end of November and early December marks the resumption of the hydrocarbon activities in the Cypriot EEZ following the disruption of the COVID pandemic.

In its Navtex message issued yesterday, JRCC notes that preparation works and drilling operations will be conducted from 19 November until 30 January 2022 in the area bound by the coordinates 33-37N 031-22E, 33-37N 032-11E, 33-17N 032-11E and 33-17N 031-22E.

The exploratory drilling carried out in 2019 in block 10 lead to the discovery of the “Glaucus” field estimated to hold a natural gas reservoir of 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.