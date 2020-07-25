Insider Business Cyprus issues final building permit for EuroAsia Interconnector converter station

Cyprus issues final building permit for EuroAsia Interconnector converter station

Cyprus is now one step closer to lifting its energy isolation after issuing the final building permit to EuroAsia Interconnector, the official project developer of the European Project of Common Interest PCI 3.10 Israel-Cyprus-Greece (Crete), for the construction of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station in Cyprus.
Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides welcomed the development in a post on twitter, saying it was “an important development for Cyprus”.

According to a press release by the project developer, the issue of the relevant permit provides the green light for the construction of the HVDC converter station, for which Siemens has been chosen as the preferred bidder.

Already, the Planning and Housing Bureau of the Republic of Cyprus has approved since November 2019 the planning permit for the HVDC converter station with a capacity of 2,000 MW, as well as the landing points of the subsea cable that connects the electricity networks of Cyprus and Israel with Greece (Crete) and the EU.

In June 2019, the 33-year land lease agreement was signed at the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry in Nicosia, for the construction of the HVDC converter station in Cyprus, with the project promoter having the option to renew the lease for two more periods of 33 years each, while the necessary environmental, technical and other studies have already been completed and the relevant permits received from the Cyprus authorities.

The construction cost for the first phase of the Israel-Cyprus-Greece (Crete) interconnection with a transmission capacity of 1,000MW is estimated at €2.5 bln, with significant social and economic benefits for all the countries involved. The Cyprus-Greece (Crete) interconnection PCI 3.10.1 will be commissioned by December 2023 and parallel to this, the Israel-Cyprus electricity interconnector PCI 3.10.2 will also be completed by December 2023.
The EuroAsia Interconnector ends the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last EU member state that remains fully isolated without any electricity energy interconnection, the press release says.

As a leading European Project of Common Interest, labelled by the European Commission as an ‘electricity highway’, the EuroAsia Interconnector electricity link PCI 3.10 Israel-Cyprus-Greece (Crete) is eligible for grants from the €8.7 bln fund (2021-2027) of the “Connecting Europe Facility” (CEF).

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleChevron and Noble Energy reconfirm their interest in East Med, Cyprus Energy Minister says
Next article75% of Covid cases in last 30 days were men (infographics)

Top Stories

Local

Another six test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Another six people tested positive to Covid-19 out of 1682 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, raising the total in Cyprus to 1053. One...
Read more
World

Greece to require negative coronavirus test for entry from Bulgaria, Romania

Josephine Koumettou -
Visitors to Greece arriving by air from Bulgaria and Romania will need to provide proof they have tested negative for coronavirus to gain entry,...
Read more
Local

75% of Covid cases in last 30 days were men (infographics)

Josephine Koumettou -
Of the 55 Covid-19 cases reported in Cyprus from June 24 until July 23, 75% were men according to the latest epidemiological data released...
Read more
Business

Cyprus issues final building permit for EuroAsia Interconnector converter station

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus is now one step closer to lifting its energy isolation after issuing the final building permit to EuroAsia Interconnector, the official project developer...
Read more
Economy

Chevron and Noble Energy reconfirm their interest in East Med, Cyprus Energy Minister says

Josephine Koumettou -
Oil & gas companies Chevron and Noble Energy have confirmed their interest in the Eastern Mediterranean and that their strategic plan has not changed...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus snacks everywhere you go

Andreas Nicolaides -
Holidays in Cyprus consist of various activities - watersports, hiking, bycicling touring, visiting museums, attractions and archaeological sites - and as a result you...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs & orzo (kritharaki)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 240gr. lean beef mince 1 medium carrot, grated 1 big egg white 1/4 of a cup whole grain bread crumb 1/4 tsp oragano 1/4 tsp pepper 1/8 tsp salt 2 tsps...
Read more
Local Food

Tahini Dip

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 4 tbsp tahini paste 2 cloves garlic, crushed with salt Juice of 2 lemons 4 tbsp olive oil Cold water to thin Chopped parsley for garnish Preparation: Combine all the...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional ravioli with mint pesto

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 2 cups village flour ½ tsp salt 2/3 cup water For the filling: 2 cups diced halloumi 1 tsp dry mint 1 egg, lightly beat For the mint pesto: 1...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Giovani Group announced first residential project in Nicosia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Giovani Group is expanding its business activities to the capital, with the construction of the contemporary residential project Monogram Residences in Lykavitos. The project...
Read more
Business

5G network licensing tenders to be announced this month

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, through the Digital Communications Department, will announce a tender within July 2020 to grant licences...
Read more
Business

Grand Hyatt coming to Limassol

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Anolia Holdings Limited for the first Hyatt hotel in Cyprus, Grand Hyatt Limassol. The 300-room...
Read more
Business

Lidl Cyprus supports ‘Save our Food’ programme with more than 3000 breakfasts

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Within the framework of the Save Our Food programme and with a sense of responsibility towards society, Lidl Cyprus has proceeded in providing breakfast ...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros