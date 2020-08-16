News Local Cyprus issues anti-Navtex to counter Turkish drilling provocations

Cyprus issues anti-Navtex to counter Turkish drilling provocations

Cyprus has issued an anti-Navtex to counter a Navtex issued by Turkey which is extending drilling ship’s Yavuz presence in block 6 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Sunday’s anti-Navtex advises that the Turkish Navtex “is referring to an unauthorised and illegal activity of the drilling ship Yavuz and her supporting vessels in the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.”

And it also notes: “This action constitutes a gross violation of international law, affects the maritime safety procedures and is also a criminal offence under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus,” it adds.

The anti-Navtex was issued by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third.

Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkey’s seismic research vessel ‘Barbaros’ entered Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on July 30, 2020 and the specific area that Turkey has blocked with an illegal Navtex.

According to the illegal Navtex, the area is located southeast of Cape Greco (Famagusta) and includes parts of blocks 2, 3 and 13 of Cyprus’ EEZ.

Cyprus had issued immediately an anti-Navtex, according to which the Turkish Navtex is illegal and violates the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and has taken steps on various levels in relation to the new Turkish provocations.

Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” arrived last April in the exclusive economic zone (ΕΕΖ) of Cyprus, after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies.

This is the sixth time Turkey attempts to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL.

By Annie Charalambous
