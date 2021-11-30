Cyprus-Israeli exercise today at Paphos Airport

The Police inform the public that today, Tuesday a joint emergency exercise on “Joint Tactical Training 2021” will be held at Paphos Airport between 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm.

The exercise, which is carried out by the Airport Security Directorate and the Air Safety Directorate of the Israeli Authorities, will also involve, among others, the managing company Hermes Airports Ltd and the Civil Aviation.

During the exercise, various scenarios will be carried out in flight areas of the airport, while weapons will be used.

In view of the above, it is noted that there is absolutely no cause for concern from the public since it is an exercise.