Cyprus-Israel relations not in danger because of Herzog’s visit to Turkey

Cyprus-Israel relations will not be affected because of the announced March visit to Turkey of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, diplomatic sources in Nicosia have said.

In fact, Herzog is scheduled to pay a visit to Cyprus on March 2 to meet with President Nicos Anastasiades before he visits Turkey on March 9-10.

The 11th President of the State of Israel is also expected to visit Greece on February 24, prior to his visit to Nicosia.

Earlier the week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkish media that he would host Herzog amid efforts to revitalize once-strong relations between the two countries.

Ties between the two countries have appeared to thaw in recent months, as Erdogan made a number of statements about possible cooperation with Israel.

A statement from Herzog’s office on Tuesday said that Erdogan’s top adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal will visit Israel in the coming days to prepare for the visit and to discuss relations between the two states.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 following an invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island.

Relations between Nicosia and neighboring Tel Aviv have been strengthened in recent years but could be jeopardized if Israel develops a stronger relation with Turkey.