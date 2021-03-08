Insider Economy Cyprus, Israel and Greece sign MoU on the EuroAsia Interconnector

Cyprus, Israel and Greece sign MoU on the EuroAsia Interconnector

Cyprus, Israel and Greece signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding taking another step towards connecting the electricity grids via the EuroAsia Interconnector, a 1,208-kilometre 2,000 MW capacity subsea HVDC cable.

The Memorandum was signed in a special ceremony in the Presidential Palace by the Ministers of Energy of Cyprus and Israel, Natasa Pilides and Yuval Steinitz and virtually by their Greek counterpart Constantinos Skrekas.

In a joint statement issued after the ceremony, the three Ministers said “in recognizing the high level of trilateral cooperation in the field of energy between Cyprus, Israel and Greece, view the EuroAsia Interconnector, an EU Project of Common Interest, as a major step forward for providing the necessary synergies that will facilitate the integration of additional renewable energy sources in their respective electricity and primary energy supply mixes, thereby enhancing the ability of the three countries to meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.”

“In this context, the Ministers agree to promote cooperation to examine the possibility of planning, as well as the potential development and implementation of the Project. Inter alia, such cooperation will involve facilitating the timely granting of necessary permits and approvals, the discussions and coordination between electricity regulatory authorities and Electricity Transmission System Operators, the harmonisation of their respective technical standards and examining ways and means of ensuring the safety, security, sustainability, resilience and reliability of the electricity interconnector cable,” the statement said.

In her remarks, Pilides said “this event marks another important milestone in the joint efforts of our three countries to promote regional cooperation in the field of energy.”

“Indicating the strong bonds between our people and building on the work done by our governments over the past few years, especially during the trilateral summits of our Heads of State, the MoU that we sign today enhances further the cooperation between Cyprus, Israel and Greece in supporting the planning, potential development and implementation of the EuroAsia Interconnector, as an additional element of the emerging Eastern Mediterranean Energy Corridor,” she said.

The Interconnector’s fist phase is estimated to become operational in 2025 and “will not only connect our island with the energy grids of Asia and Europe, but will also contribute to the completion of the European Internal Market. As such, it is acknowledged by the European Commission as a key Project of Common Interest and eligible for financing from the “Connecting Europe Facility”, Pilides added.

“For Cyprus in particular, the EuroAsia Interconnector will constitute a decisive step towards ending the island’s energy isolation and, consequently, our dependence on heavy fuel,” the Cypriot Minister concluded.

On his part, the Israeli Minister stated that “the signing ceremony today is another token of the friendship, some kind of a special alliance between our countries, the three democracies in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece, Cyprus and Israel.”

He also stated that the Euro Asia Interconnector is the second project between the three countries following the intergovernmental agreement on the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Pipeline.

Furthermore, Steinitz referred to tomorrow’s meeting in Cairo of the founding members of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMFF), noting that this collaboration extends beyond the three countries, as apart from Greece, Cyprus and Greece, it covers members such as Egypt, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, while other countries aspire to join such as France, or the US with an observer status.

“It’s the three of us, Greece, Cyprus and Israel but it is also a broader collaboration in the region and, who knows, maybe one day also another country that is sitting north from here will want to join the regional cooperation and to live peacefully with nice collaboration and cooperation with the rest of us,” he said in a remark directed to Turkey, adding that “this would be of course a good development if one day it would take place as well.” Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 and occupies 37% of the island`s territory while it fails to recognise its exclusive economic zone and has tried to obstruct its hydrocarbon exploration programme.

In his remarks, Skrekas highlighted the projects “historic significance,” as “the Euro Asia electricity interconnector aspires to create the first bi-directional electricity highway that will transport increasing volumes for green power form the eastern Mediterranean to the heart of the integrated electricity grid.”

“Although the idea for the EuroAsia Interconnector dates back to 2012, the project is currently more mature and more competitive as it approaches its final investment decision” he added.

He furthermore said “the electricity connector is also a project that reaffirms the strategic cooperation of our three countries that took its current systematic form almost ten years ago along with the East Med Gas Pipeline and our evolving security cooperation.”

“I strongly believe that the Euro Asia Interconnector can emerge as one of the most important examples of our deepening partnership,” he concluded.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous article20-year-old arrested for child pornography
Next articleDeclaration forms for voting stations abroad to be submitted by 23 April

Top Stories

World

SA Black pilot inspires women to reach for the sky

gavriella -
Refilwe Ledwaba is South Africa's first Black female helicopter pilot and today she's helping other young women to break the glass ceiling and take...
Read more
World

Germans welcome first re-opening stage as some businesses allowed to reopen

gavriella -
Germans joyfully welcomed the re-opening of its first businesses on Monday (March 8) after four months of lockdown. "I think it's wonderful. I think it's...
Read more
Local

90% of complaints for sexual harassment come from public sector

gavriella -
The biggest number of complaints about sexual harassment at work has been submitted by women, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights,...
Read more
Local

23-year-old arrested for attack with Molotov against bank

gavriella -
The Limassol CID arrested a 23-year-old for an attack with Molotov cocktail outside a bank in Limassol. The act occurred on 13 December 2020 in...
Read more
Local

Declaration forms for voting stations abroad to be submitted by 23 April

gavriella -
Cyprus Interior Ministry announced that the date for the submission of declaration forms for voting stations abroad with regard to the parliamentary elections of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Registration of motor vehicles drops significantly in first two months of 2021

gavriella -
The registration of motor vehicles in Cyprus in February 2021 decreased to 3,123, or by 15.9% compared to February 2020, according to a report...
Read more
Economy

This is how restaurants will re-open on 16 March

gavriella -
Insider is revealing the framework of the re-opening of restaurants on 16 March. According to the decree for the safe re-opening, there will be mandatory...
Read more
Economy

NPLs in the Cyprus banking system decline below €6 billion in November

gavriella -
Non-performing loans in the Cyprus banking system accelerated in November with bad loans declining below €6 billion, marking a reduction of €710 million compared...
Read more
Economy

Vaccinations “the main economic tool” in managing Covid crisis, says Minister of Finance

gavriella -
Vaccinations have turned into the “main economic tool” for the management of the coronavirus crisis and the prospects for the recovery, Minister of Finance...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros