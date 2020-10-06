News Local Cyprus is fifth from the end in import of face masks

Cyprus is fifth from the end in import of face masks

A Eurostat report recorded an increase in demand for a series of products that can help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. One such product is the face mask, which is now worn widely not only by health professionals but also by citizens in their everyday lives. As expected, EU member-states with a large population imported more face masks compared to EU member-states with a small population.  However, things change when per capital imports of face masks are being examined. For example, Luxembourg had the higher per capital import of face masks with 121 euros per person due to the government policy of national distribution of face masks. Cyprus is fifth from the end with just 8 euros per person.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus updates Covid-19 classification countries – four downgraded
Next article17-year-old girl missing from home (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus-Lebanon coordination for illegal migration

gavriella -
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris welcomed today General Abbas Ibrahim, General Director of the Directorate-General of the Lebanese Ministry of Interior and his entourage, who...
Read more
Economy

Unemployment rate soars in September 2020

gavriella -
Unemployment in September 2020 increased by 81%, compared to the same month last year, according to data released on Tuesday by the Statistical Service...
Read more
Local

Department of Antiquities’ new plan to protect antiquities of Georskipou

gavriella -
The Department of Antiquities has drawn new plans aiming not only to protect but also to promote the antiquities uncovered at the coastal area...
Read more
Local

17-year-old girl missing from home (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 17-year old ISRA DIIRIYE from Somalia who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Limassol since 5...
Read more
Local

Cyprus is fifth from the end in import of face masks

gavriella -
A Eurostat report recorded an increase in demand for a series of products that can help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. One such product...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus-Lebanon coordination for illegal migration

gavriella -
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris welcomed today General Abbas Ibrahim, General Director of the Directorate-General of the Lebanese Ministry of Interior and his entourage, who...
Read more
Local

Department of Antiquities’ new plan to protect antiquities of Georskipou

gavriella -
The Department of Antiquities has drawn new plans aiming not only to protect but also to promote the antiquities uncovered at the coastal area...
Read more
Local

17-year-old girl missing from home (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 17-year old ISRA DIIRIYE from Somalia who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Limassol since 5...
Read more
Local

Cyprus updates Covid-19 classification countries – four downgraded

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Tuesday updated the classification of countries as regards Covid-19 and how this impacts arriving passengers. Four countries have been downgraded...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros