Cyprus is fifth from the end in import of face masks

A Eurostat report recorded an increase in demand for a series of products that can help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. One such product is the face mask, which is now worn widely not only by health professionals but also by citizens in their everyday lives. As expected, EU member-states with a large population imported more face masks compared to EU member-states with a small population. However, things change when per capital imports of face masks are being examined. For example, Luxembourg had the higher per capital import of face masks with 121 euros per person due to the government policy of national distribution of face masks. Cyprus is fifth from the end with just 8 euros per person.

(philenews)