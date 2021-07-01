Cyprus introduces Digital Covid Certificate restoring travel freedom

Cyprus on Thursday followed suit with the rest of Europe and introduced the Digital Covid Certificate to restore freedom of movement in Europe.

The paper or digital pass is proof a person is immunized, has tested negative for Covid-19, or has received a vaccine. It includes a QR code to secure citizens’ data.

However, it should not be considered as a travel document nor a precondition to exercising the right to free movement, Philenews reports citing travel officials.

At the same time, authorities of each country have the right to additional as well as different restrictions which could bring travelers before painful surprises.

In addition, civil aviation and transport professionals are worried that triple-certification checks could wreak havoc at airports – given the increased summer traffic expected in coming weeks.