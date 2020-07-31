Cyprus industrial output prices record small increase in first half of 2020

Industrial output prices in Cyprus recorded a small increase of 0.6% in the first six months of this year on an annual basis, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service, on Friday, show.

In particular, according to CyStat the industrial output prices index for June 2020 reached 102.3 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 0.3% compared to May 2020.

For the period January-June 2020, the index showed an increase of 0.6% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In manufacturing, the index for June 2020 reached 101.0 units, recording an increase of 0.1% compared to May 2020.

For the period January-June 2020, the manufacturing sector was up by 1.4% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Source: CNA