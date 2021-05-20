NewsLocalCyprus includes Sinopharm in acceptable vaccines for entry in the country

Cyprus includes Sinopharm in acceptable vaccines for entry in the country

The Council of Ministers decided on Thursday to include Chinese Sinopharm in the list of acceptable vaccines for entry in the country.

Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos said after the Cabinet meeting that all persons, regardless of nationality, who have been vaccinated and hold a vaccination certificate from the EU Member States – including the Republic of Cyprus, the countries of the European Economic Area, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Belarus, Serbia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United States, Armenia, Georgia, Canada and Kuwait and arrive in the Republic of Cyprus from abroad, will be exempted for entry purposes from the obligation to have laboratory tests, as well as the obligation for self-isolation or quarantine, regardless of the country of departure, always in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

He said that acceptable vaccination certificates are those where the holder has completed the vaccination scheme with one of the approved vaccines of the European Medicines Agency, or the Russian Sputnik or the Chinese Sinopharm and the specified by the Ministry time, since the last administration, has passed, depending on the date of travel.

He pointed out that more details are found under www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy. The Cypriot citizens and those who hold the certificate from the Republic of Cyprus, he continued, are exempt from any laboratory tests and self-isolation or quarantine.

(CNA)

By gavriella
