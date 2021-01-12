News Local Cyprus in 8th position regarding vaccinations against COVID-19

Cyprus in 8th position regarding vaccinations against COVID-19

Philippines to vaccinate millions as polio virus resurfaces

The Organization “Our World in Data” placed Cyprus in the eighth position among the 27 EU member-states regarding total number of vaccination doses for COVID-19 administered per 100 people in the total population.

The Health Ministry noted that the strategy it has adopted is focusing on the immediate distribution of the doses received on a monthly bases for the citizens’ vaccination. Contrary to the practices in other countries, the method used in Cyprus permits the quicker cover of groups.

It is reminded that the vaccination began at the same time in all EU member-states and so far two vaccines, the Pfizer/BioNTeck and Moderna have been approved. The vaccine of AstraZeneca is expected to be approved by 29 January.

(philenews)

By gavriella
