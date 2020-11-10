Cyprus House President tests negative for coronavirus

Cyprus House President, Adamos Adamou, tested negative for COVID-19, a press release issued by his office on Tuesday said.

Adamou was tested after he came into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, that was detected during tests done on samples taken at the House of Representatives premises on Monday.

According to the press release, Adamou will remain in self-isolation for reasons of precaution, until he is tested again at the end of the week, following the instructions of epidemiologists and taking all required measures.

Read More:House President Adamos Adamou in self-isolation

(CNA)