Cyprus Hotel Association launches special summer offer catalogue

The Cyprus Hotel Association on Friday launched a new catalogue with special prices for this summer for local tourists.

The summer catalogue, for the period June to October 2020 is available on the website of the Cyprus Hotels Association and of the Bank of Cyprus and will soon also be available on the website of the deputy ministry of tourism.

In an announcement, the CHA said that the attractive prices are being offered with a view to the smooth restart of the hotel sector and was in line with its aims to develop domestic tourism.

It also spoke of increased interest among Cypriots to holiday at home in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The revised catalogue features special offers for the summer from hotels and holiday apartments and villages which are its members.

There are entries for Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Ayia Napa, Paralimni/Protaras, Paphos, Polis Chrysochous/Kato Pyrgos and the mountain resorts of Troodos, Platres, Pedoulas, Kakopetria and Agros.

Those interested should contact the hotel directly to determine whether it had reopened, the availability and whether new special offers will be available, the hotel association said.

The support of domestic tourism is essential in these unprecedented times, it added.

It also expressed its thanks to the state and the public for their support.

The initiative is supported by the deputy ministry of tourism and the Bank of Cyprus.